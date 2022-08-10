BreakingNews
Butler Twp. shooting: Suspect to waive extradition; police to give update today
Ex-Centerville teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student changes plea

A grand jury has issued several indictments.

Crime & Law
By
26 minutes ago

A former Centerville High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student changed his plea.

Samuel Glenn, 33, was convicted of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and furnishing alcohol to an underage person, a first-degree misdemeanor. The convictions came after he pleaded no contest, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8.

Glenn was initially indicted on a sexual battery charge in January 2019, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. That charge was dismissed.

ExploreRELATED: Police say former Centerville teacher abused power
Samuel Glenn

The charge stemmed from a reported incident that took place between Jan. 14 and 15 in 2017 involving an improper relationship with an 18-year-old student and inappropriate conversations with other students.

“This was a consensual sexual relationship, but the consensual doesn’t matter, he was in a position of authority and no matter how you play it, it’s against the law,” Centerville police officer John Davis said following the indictment.

The former teacher reportedly let students skip class and sent messages with a flirtatious nature to them.

ExploreRELATED: Lawyer for ex-Centerville teacher facing charges: ‘A rumor that has gone very wrong’

Police started the investigation in May 2017, but it was closed without any charges being filed after the student involved declined to participate, according to police. The investigation was reopened after officers received new information.

Glenn resigned from his position at the high school in May 2017.

