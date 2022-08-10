Ex-Centerville teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student changes plea

“This was a consensual sexual relationship, but the consensual doesn’t matter, he was in a position of authority and no matter how you play it, it’s against the law,” Centerville police officer John Davis said following the indictment.

The former teacher reportedly let students skip class and sent messages with a flirtatious nature to them.

Police started the investigation in May 2017, but it was closed without any charges being filed after the student involved declined to participate, according to police. The investigation was reopened after officers received new information.

Glenn resigned from his position at the high school in May 2017.