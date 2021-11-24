Fairborn High School football coach pleads guilty to assault

A Fairborn High School football coach and school counselor pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault in Kettering Municipal Court Wednesday morning.
The sentencing of Cory D. Hardin will be set at a later date, according to court officials. A presentencing investigation has been ordered.
Hardin was previously charged with domestic violence and child endangering in August after Kettering police responded to a home on Ackerman Boulevard due to concerns of possible child abuse.
The charges were unrelated to his position at Fairborn High School. Hardin was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation at the end of August. As of Wednesday morning, he was still on paid administrative leave, according to school officials.
We have reached out to Hardin’s attorney, Jon Paul Rion, for comment.