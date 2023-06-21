Fairborn man accused of having Molotov cocktail indicted

BreakingNews
A Fairborn man indicted Wednesday is accused of having a Molotov cocktail in connection to “escalating violence and threats” in a feud with a man in Vandalia.

Shawn David James Dafler is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, aggravated possession of drugs and two misdemeanor charges of telecommunications harassment and criminal damaging.

Dafler was arrested June 11 and reportedly found in possession of a Molotov cocktail — a glass bottle filled with flammable liquids — after he returned to the scene of an earlier incident of criminal damaging to a vehicle involving a man who has sought a protection order against him, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

“I believe the facts presented in this investigation show that Mr. Dafler was in possession of an incendiary device, which he intended to use as a dangerous ordnance and do additional physical harm to (the other man’s) vehicle by means of fire. In total, there are multiple police reports and incidents where there is a pattern of escalating violence and threats from Mr. Dafler toward (the other man),” the affidavit stated.

Dafler is held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

