Fairborn man accused of trying to kidnap kindergartner from Xenia school indicted

When officers arrived at the school, Duran told them he was trying to go to Kettering Health - Greene Memorial, but later admitted he went to the school to “talk to little kids,” according to the police report.

Duran then went to the police station to talk with officers. Surveillance video showed Duran try to stab an officer with a pen while he was waiting to be interviewed. The officer blocked the attempt and took him into custody. Neither were injured.

During the interview with police, Duran said he went to St. Brigid to kidnap one of the children, according to police.

Explore Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support

Police said Duran also claimed he planned to give a child candy laced with tranquilizers. However, he did not give candy to any children at the school and police have not verified yet if the candy he had on him had any drugs in it.

He later reportedly tried to escape from officers and had to be restrained.

Terry Adkins, principal of St. Brigid school, called student safety an issue of “paramount” importance, and said that no students or adults were harmed during the incident on Aug. 22.

“I am pleased with the decisive manner in which we handled this issue,” Adkins said. “We will continue to cooperate with the Xenia police as they conduct their investigation.”