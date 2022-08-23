Police: Fairborn man poses as parent at Xenia school, later tries to stab officer

Police said that during the interview, Duran admitted that he went to the St. Brigid School to kidnap one of the children attending the open house. He later attempted to escape police and had to be restrained, according to Xenia police.

Duran was formally charged Tuesday in Xenia Municipal Court with felonious assault, a first-degree felony, attempted kidnapping and escape, both second-degree felonies, and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 29.

Xenia police did not immediately confirm whether they had conducted a search warrant of Duran’s Fairborn home.

Xenia police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623.