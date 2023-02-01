Fairborn man charged in Harrison Twp. hit-skip crash that killed Moraine man

A 2009 Toyota Prius was traveling on Wheeler Avenue on Aug. 12, 2022, when it attempted to turn left onto Salem Avenue. A 2008 Chrysler 300 going south on Salem Avenue collided with the Toyota, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Toyota spun and partially rolled onto the curb before coming to a stop. The Chrysler went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.