JUST IN: Mikesell’s is ending 110 years of local business
Fairborn man charged in Harrison Twp. hit-skip crash that killed Moraine man

Crime & Law
By
18 minutes ago

A Fairborn man is facing charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Moraine man last August in Harrison Twp.

Adrian L. Burrows, 19, is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Burrows does not have a defense attorney listed at this time. We will reached out to the defense for a statement once an attorney is listed.

A 2009 Toyota Prius was traveling on Wheeler Avenue on Aug. 12, 2022, when it attempted to turn left onto Salem Avenue. A 2008 Chrysler 300 going south on Salem Avenue collided with the Toyota, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Toyota spun and partially rolled onto the curb before coming to a stop. The Chrysler went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

All the occupants of the Chrysler ran from the scene, according to a press release previously issued by the sheriff’s office. The crash report listed Burrows as the driver of the Chrysler.

The driver of the Toyota, 31-year-old Antonio G. Scott, of Moraine, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Toyota was taken to Kettering Health - Dayton with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

