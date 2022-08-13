dayton-daily-news logo
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in Harrison Twp.

Occupants of second vehicle fled scene

One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a crash in Harrison Township, and any people in the vehicle that hit their car have fled.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were dispatched at 8:15 p.m. to a report of a crash at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Wheeler Avenue.

On investigation, the sheriff’s office said that a blue Chrysler 300 was driving south on Salem Avenue when it crashed into a silver Toyota Prius that was turning left from Wheeler Avenue onto Salem Avenue.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the passenger is currently not known.

All occupants of the blue Chrysler fled from the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

