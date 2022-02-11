Hamburger icon
Fairborn man faces rape, sexual battery charges

Jimmy Leinen | Photo courtesy of the Greene County Jail

Jimmy Leinen | Photo courtesy of the Greene County Jail

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
38 minutes ago

A Fairborn man is facing sex charges connected to an incident in late January.

Jimmy L. Lainen, 52 is being charged with rape and sexual battery connected to an incident on Jan. 29, 2022, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

ExploreDayton man no longer faces charges in January shooting

His bond has been set at $100,085, according to Greene County Jail records.

The prosecution requested, and was granted, an order to seal the complaint and statement of facts.

Leinen is next scheduled to be in court Thursday, Feb. 17, for a preliminary hearing, court records said.

