Wanted man accused of shooting man in face in Dayton

A 48-year-old man is wanted after a man arrived at a Dayton hospital late Friday night with a gunshot to his face.
Alonzo Robinson was charged Monday in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of felonious assault, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Dayton police responded to a shooting reported around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Rockwood Avenue after a gunshot victim was taken by private vehicle to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, according to an affidavit.
Robinson arrived with a handgun and was waving it around, and when the victim came out of the front door of the house, Robinson shot him in the face with a handgun before fleeing in a car, the affidavit stated.
Witnesses said there was an ongoing argument between the victim and suspect.
Robinson is not in custody.