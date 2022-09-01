Fairborn man headed to prison for 8th time

A Greene County Common Pleas Court jury on Wednesday found Joe Eldridge guilty of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count of domestic violence, Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes announced Thursday.

Eldridge was accused of attacking his girlfriend, who had two black eyes and facial swelling on April 30 when she reported the assault to Fairborn police. An arrest warrant was issued for Eldridge, who also reportedly told another person he assaulted the woman, Hayes stated.