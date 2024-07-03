Fairborn woman accused of hitting man with vehicle, pinning him against another

Crime & Law
By
2 minutes ago
X

A Fairborn woman is being charged in Montgomery County for allegedly hitting a man with her vehicle and pinning him against another vehicle.

Twanisha L. Brown, 43, was charged on Friday in Vandalia Municipal Court with felonious assault.

Her bond was set at $50,000, with the condition that she have no contact with the victim.

Explore2nd person indicted in dismemberment of Kettering man

The charge also reaches back to Friday, when Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Speedway at 2232 Needmore Road in Harrison Twp., according to an affidavit.

Investigators said that Brown drove a vehicle and pinned a man against another vehicle, breaking his pelvis and causing “numerous” lacerations on his legs and arms.

Brown is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be back in court on July 8.

In Other News
1
Can you ID man who robbed Huntington National Bank in Oakwood?
2
Women looking for missing person find human remains in Middletown
3
NEW DETAILS: Man shot by police now in jail; 2 Xenia officers on leave
4
Man accused of detonating explosive device at Piqua High School in...
5
No charges for 13 officers involved in shootout with man accused of...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top