Fairborn woman accused of hitting man with vehicle, pinning him against another

Her bond was set at $50,000, with the condition that she have no contact with the victim.

Explore 2nd person indicted in dismemberment of Kettering man

The charge also reaches back to Friday, when Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Speedway at 2232 Needmore Road in Harrison Twp., according to an affidavit.

Investigators said that Brown drove a vehicle and pinned a man against another vehicle, breaking his pelvis and causing “numerous” lacerations on his legs and arms.

Brown is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be back in court on July 8.