Fairborn woman accused of ramming man with car gets probation

31 minutes ago
A Fairborn woman who plead guilty to hitting a man and pinning him against another car has been sentenced to probation.

Twanisha Lorine Brown, 43, was sentenced to up to five years of probation by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof. As part of the probation, she must receive mental health counseling and pay $3,740.88 in restitution and $280 in fees.

Brown was charged after Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called June 28, 2024 to Speedway at 2232 Needmore Road.

According to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court, Brown repeatedly hit a man with a vehicle, and pinned him against another vehicle, breaking his pelvis and causing “numerous” lacerations on his arms and legs.

In a sentencing memorandum, the prosecution wrote that Brown and the victim, who she had previously been in a relationship with and had children with, were arguing before the incident occurred.

The prosecution said that surveillance video showed Brown hit the man with the car, pinning him against the back of his own vehicle, then slightly reverse and hit him again four times.

In a sentencing memorandum filed by the defense, they said that Brown had previously been a victim of domestic violence, which in part led to her decisions, and said that if granted probation she would move away to the Toledo area.

