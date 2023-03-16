Felony charges filed against pair caught hiding in Dayton sewer pipe

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said as they fled that Donnelly made statements they were not going back to prison.

The East Siebenthaler Avenue bridge was shut down for about three hours after the pair went into the water.

“The individuals went into the river, across the river,” Streck said. “They actually went down for a few seconds, they started to call for a water rescue. They came back up and they were able to get across to (the west) side of the river.”

A SWAT team was called, and deputies along with Dayton police officers searched the area surrounding the river for the suspects. The Dayton Fire Department used thermal imaging cameras in the search.

After hours of searching, Dayton Water Department robots checking pipes — normally used to look for clogs — found them hiding in a storm sewer pipe under Kathleen Avenue at the Sandhurst Drive intersection. They were more than a block from the river.

Allen was the first to emerge from the manhole. Donnelly was pulled up about 45 minutes later, after deputies ordered him several times to drop his gun.

Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital to be checked because they were outside and wet while the temperature hovered around 30 degrees.

Allen and Donnelly remain held in the Montgomery County Jail.

