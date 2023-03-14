Bridge over Stillwater River closed as police seek man with gun

The East Siebenthaler Road bridge over the Stillwater River is closed as police are searching for at least two suspects, including a man with a gun, who entered the water at one point.
The search began after the armed man fled a traffic stop, saying he did not want to go back to jail, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Water rescue crews from the Dayton Fire Department were called to the scene when the suspects were in the water, but they got out before boats were launched.
Officers and deputies were standing along the bridge around 11:45 a.m. Some had long guns out and one using binoculars. Down by the river, one deputy appeared to be pointing a long gun as another searched.
The fire department was using thermal imaging cameras to try to find the pair.
