Few answers as Riverside police investigate shooting that killed 2 women

The events that led to the fatal shooting of two women in Riverside early Saturday morning remained a mystery on Monday.
Riverside police continued to investigate, but did not disclose additional details.
The Dayton Daily News has requested an incident report, but Riverside police said they have not completed it yet, and the newspaper’s request for any 9-1-1 calls from the shooting also were not released Monday.
In a media release issued over the weekend, authorities said they began their investigation at around 3 a.m. Saturday on Tidewater Drive and Harshman Road.
“On arrival, officers discovered that two adult females had been shot,” they said in a release. “One adult female was pronounced dead on the scene. The second adult female was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.”
Taprice Goodwin, 27, of Dayton was found dead and Aria Middlebrook, 27, of Riverside was transported to the hospital, the Montgomery County Coroner’s office reported. Middlebrook did not survive her injuries, a release from the Riverside Police Department said.
Anyone information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Adam Todd at (937) 233-1801 extension 453 or email him at atodd@riversideoh.gov. or Detective Michael Sullivan at (937) 233-1801 extension 812 or email him at msullivan@riversideoh.gov.