Following man’s traffic court conviction, his attorney threatens federal lawsuit against city for Dayton police action

The traffic stop has received national attention as some have accused the police officers of using excessive force. Multiple protests have been held downtown. The Dayton Fraternal Order of Police has defended the officers saying they conducted the traffic stop by the books.

Cosgrove told the attorneys on both sides that the trial was only to focus on the traffic violations, but did allow Willis some leeway to ask Hammock about the stop and the officers’ decisions during it. Willis focused on the timing of the traffic stop and how long it took officers to write the ticket and when they asked Owensby to get out of the car.

Caption Clifford Owensby raises his hand to talk to the judge during court Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 about the minor traffic misdemeanors of September 30. Owensby was charged for a window tint and seat belt violation. He was found guilty of both traffic violations and fined $150 for each. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

“In other words, the task of writing the ticket was not complete before he was asked to get out of the car?” Willis asked.

“Correct,” Hammock said.

Willis also asked the officer about the dog being called to the scene. He asked him why he called for the dog.

“Because of the area that we were in,” Hammock said. “The high crime and drug area we were in, I requested a canine.”

Hammock said he regularly arrests people in the area for drugs and guns.

“Every day, that’s what I do, my purpose in my job for the spot that I was in is focused on gun and drug crimes,” Hammock said.

Willis finished his line of questioning by asking who opened Owensby’s vehicle door and asked Hammock “Did anyone ever ask you why did you beat up on that man?”

Cosgrove interrupted and did not allow the officer to answer the question.

Willis told reporters outside the courthouse Monday that he plans to file a federal lawsuit against the city of Dayton in the near future. He believes that Owensby’s civil rights were violated.

“It’s against the law to drive with tinted windows, nobody disputes that. When you put a kid in the car there is a certain type of seat you’re supposed to put him in and if you don’t put him in that seat, you should be punished, Willis said. “We have no problems with that and he’s prepared to pay his fine. But that’s not an invitation for you to beat him up. The man’s a paraplegic...”