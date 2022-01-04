Hamburger icon
Former Fairborn football coach sentenced in misdemeanor assault case

Cory Hardin
Cory Hardin

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
29 minutes ago

A former Fairborn High School football coach was sentenced to home detention Monday, and school officials said he has resigned.

Cory D. Hardin, 34, was sentenced to four months of electronic home detention with work release, Kettering Municipal Court online court records say. He also was given release for court-ordered visits with his children and any court proceedings.

He was ordered not to consume alcohol and to stay away from bars. The records also say that Hardin will undergo three years of supervised probation.

His attorney, Jon Paul Rion, declined to comment for this story Tuesday.

Hardin previously was charged with domestic violence and child endangering after Kettering police responded in August to a home on Ackerman Boulevard due to concerns of possible child abuse. Hardin pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor assault in November.

The court documents also say any video of the incident is not to be shared with anyone.

The charges were unrelated to his former position at Fairborn High School. Hardin was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation at the end of August. He resigned from the school in late November.

The district hired Larry Cox as the new coach in December. He spent last season at Franklin and also coached Talawanda for a season, but Cox is best known as the coach at Lakota West.

