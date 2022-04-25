dayton-daily-news logo
Former Greene County corrections officer pleads guilty to tampering with evidence

Crime & Law
1 hour ago

A former Greene County corrections officer pleaded guilty during a plea hearing in common pleas court last week.

Antonio Goodman pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 2.

On Friday Goodman had a change of plea hearing scheduled for the tampering with evidence charge, as well as a change of plea hearing for two counts of sexual battery.

The sexual battery charges were dismissed, according to court records.

The charges stemmed from an allegation that Goodman forced a female inmate at the Greene County Jail into sexual conduct during incidents between July 3, 2019, and Feb. 25, 2020.

The woman filed a civil suit against Goodman in October 2020. The case was dismissed without prejudice earlier this month, according to court records.

