Former Greene County doctor indicted on dozens of sex charges

A former Greene County physician was indicted on 50 sex charges Thursday.
Donald A. Gronbeck, 42, of Bath Twp., is facing multiple counts of rape, sexual battery, sexual battering, sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.
The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has a press conference scheduled for Monday regarding the indictment.
Gronbeck was arrested by Greene County deputies Friday and is being held in the Greene County Jail, according to Miami Valley Jails booking records.
