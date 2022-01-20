Hamburger icon
Yellow Springs doctor accused of sexual misconduct has medical license suspended

Local News
By London Bishop, Staff Writer
39 minutes ago
Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and sheriff’s office search Dr. Donald Gronbeck’s office.

YELLOW SPRINGS — A Yellow Springs doctor had his medical license suspended amid accusations of sexual misconduct against his patients.

Dr. Donald Gronbeck of Yellow Springs Primary Care had his license suspended Wednesday, according to State Medical Board of Ohio documents that show at least eight patients filed complaints of sexual misconduct between 2013 and 2022 against him.

The Ohio medical board said in a letter to Gronbeck that it had determined that there is clear and convincing evidence that he had violated state law and “have determined that your continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”

Gronbeck is accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his female patients, and at least six female patients reported instances of groping or sexual contact, according to state medical board filings.

A spokesman for the Ohio Attorney General’s office confirmed that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Thursday at Gronbeck’s business in Yellow Springs as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. No criminal charges have been filed.

Documents from the state medical board further accuse Gronbeck of writing a patient a prescription for Rivastigmine patches, commonly used to treat Alzheimer’s and Dementia, and then instructing her to hand out the patches to his employees.

Gronbeck also allegedly created a private email account and used a messaging app called Cover Me, where messages disappear quickly and are not saved, to have sexually explicit conversations with a female patient, according to the state investigation.

Gronbeck, a graduate of Antioch College and Wright State University School of Medicine, opened the practice in May 2014, according to the business’s Facebook page.

Gronbeck could not be reached for comment. The state’s investigation remains ongoing.

