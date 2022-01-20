Yellow Springs doctor accused of sexual misconduct has medical license suspended

Dr. Donald Gronbeck of Yellow Springs Primary Care had his license suspended Wednesday, according to State Medical Board of Ohio documents that show at least eight patients filed complaints of sexual misconduct between 2013 and 2022 against him.

The Ohio medical board said in a letter to Gronbeck that it had determined that there is clear and convincing evidence that he had violated state law and “have determined that your continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”