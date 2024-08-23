Former Kettering Health nurse granted intervention in fentanyl theft case

Heffron was ordered to undergo one to five years of rehabilitation and supervision, as well as pay a supervision fee of $250.

He was previously indicted Aug. 7 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on one count each of theft of drugs, tampering with drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Greg Flannagan, Heffron was charged after nursing supervisors at Kettering Medical Center suspected he was stealing drugs, leading Kettering Health Police to investigate.

Police found fentanyl in his locker, Flannagan said, adding that Heffron, a registered nurse, was accused of taking the drugs from IVs and replacing it with saline.

He said that there was no dollar amount associated with the missing drugs.

Kettering Health said in a statement, “Tyler Heffron is no longer employed by Kettering Health. We continue to keep patient safety as our top priority as we deliver high-quality care for our communities.”

Heffron’s nursing license is inactive, according to the Ohio Board of Nursing.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.