Former Oakwood safety director pleads guilty in child pornography case

“Facebook relayed that information to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which then sent it to local law enforcement in Wisconsin,” the document says.

The discovery led police to obtain a search warrant and raid his home, where more child pornography was allegedly found, the document says.

The choice to change the plea comes on the heels of a court ruling denying a defense attempt to suppress evidence in the case. Prosecutors and defense participated in a months-long court battle over whether Facebook and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children acted as government agents during their search of his messages.

A federal judge ruled that Facebook is a private organization with strong moral and business reasons to prevent child pornography on its site and was not acting as an agent for the government.