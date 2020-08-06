Former Oakwood safety director pleads guilty in child pornography case

The former Oakwood public safety director accused in a federal child pornography case pleaded guilty this week, according to court documents.
Alexander Bebris entered a plea of guilty to a count of distribution of child pornography and is due back in court in November for sentencing, according to a court document filed in the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin.
He is currently out of jail, the court document says.
Bebris oversaw police officers, firefighters and EMTs in Oakwood for 11 years before leaving in November 2017.
Bebris’ legal troubles began when Facebook allegedly discovered that Bebris uploaded images of child pornography onto Facebook Messenger in September 2018, according to a court document filed by prosecutors.
“Facebook relayed that information to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which then sent it to local law enforcement in Wisconsin,” the document says.
The discovery led police to obtain a search warrant and raid his home, where more child pornography was allegedly found, the document says.
The choice to change the plea comes on the heels of a court ruling denying a defense attempt to suppress evidence in the case. Prosecutors and defense participated in a months-long court battle over whether Facebook and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children acted as government agents during their search of his messages.
A federal judge ruled that Facebook is a private organization with strong moral and business reasons to prevent child pornography on its site and was not acting as an agent for the government.