Former officer sentenced for sex charges stemming from high school

Peyton Kocevar, 24, was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and ordered to register as a Tier III sex offender, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He will be required to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Kocevar was convicted of two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition earlier this month. He was retried on the charges after a jury could not come to a decision during a previous trial last year. During the initial trial a jury found Kocevar guilty of one count of rape and not guilty of four rape charges and one gross sexual imposition charges.