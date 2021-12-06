dayton-daily-news logo
Jury continues deliberation in rape case against former police officer

Peyton Kocevar
Peyton Kocevar

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
33 minutes ago

The jury in a case accusing a former police officer of sexual misconduct while in high school resumed deliberating Monday morning.

Peyton Kocevar, 23, of Centerville, was indicted on five counts of rape (by force or threat of force), two counts of rape (substantially impaired victim) and two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A jury trial took place last week but the jury did not render its verdict.

Kocevar is accused of raping multiple victims while in high school between 2012 and 2016. He joined the Waynesville Police Department in 2019 and was indicted in June 2020.

“I commend and support the many victims who have come forward to disclose incidents where this defendant forced himself upon them,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. at the time of the indictment. “I will continue to encourage anyone who has been abused by this defendant to contact the Centerville Police Department.”

Kocevar’s attorney, Jon Paul Rion, said his client denies the accusations.

