Former RTA driver begins jail sentence for hitting, killing woman in crosswalk

Sean A. Belyeu, 54, of Clayton, arrived Tuesday morning at the Montgomery County Jail to begin serving his sentence after he pleaded guilty March 30 to vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor, in Dayton Municipal Court.

Belyeu was driving an RTA bus north on South Wilkinson Street shortly before 7 a.m. March 10, 2020, when he made a left turn onto West Third Street and “failed to yield the right of way” to a pedestrian in the crosswalk walking north across West Third Street, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.