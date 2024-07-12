Grand jury indicts man accused of setting Kettering house on fire while 2 slept

At 12:31 a.m. July 3, Kettering police responded to the 2100 block of East Baatan Drive.

Initially, a resident was believed to still be in the basement where the fire was, according to a Kettering police log. Due to heavy smoke, police could not go inside the house.

Kettering firefighters did not find anyone in the house once they cleared the residence.

Investigators determined Flowers intentionally set the fire in the basement, according to police.

Two people were sleeping in the house at the time of the fire, according to Kettering Municipal Court records. Flowers reportedly left without telling them the house was on fire.

That same morning, police responded to the 2200 block of South Smithville Road and arrested Flowers on warrants for aggravated arson.

His bond was previously set at $250,000 in municipal court.