Former Xenia postal worker sentenced for mail theft

A 23-year-old woman was sentenced Wednesday to four years in jail for mail theft, fraud, and records tampering.

Todja Hill, a former postal worker, was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for stealing packages from the Xenia Post Office.

Credit: Greene County Jail

Hill was charged in March with nearly 60 counts of mail fraud and theft, largely fifth-degree felonies. Hill pleaded guilty to 15 charges of receiving stolen property, identity fraud, tampering with records, and telecommunications fraud in May. The other charges were dismissed.

Hill is also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $10,000. According to court records, she reportedly had approximately $20,000 worth of stolen assets at the time of her arrest.

