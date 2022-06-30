Greene County florist ordered to pay $100,000 after not delivering for weddings

“Weddings are meant to be a celebration of love, not a chance for a heartless grifter to leave couples empty-handed and upset,” Ohio Attorney Dave Yost said at the time the case was filed. “This action won’t take the sting away from that day, but I vow to help these couples get some payback.”

A message seeking comment from the attorney general’s office wasn’t immediately responded to.

Court records say Pace required consumers “make a substantial down payment of 50% or more” for her services when the contract was signed, and then required that the remaining balance be paid by the wedding date. It also says that for some couples, she confirmed services in advance of the wedding date but failed to provide flowers.

“For some consumers, defendant contacted the consumers and canceled the floral services just days before the consumers’ wedding or other events,” the court document says. “For some consumers, defendant never contacted the consumers and failed to provide the flowers on the day of the consumers’ weddings or other events.”

It says that she failed to deliver on services and then didn’t pay the money back.

“Consumers requested refunds from defendant for goods or services not provided and defendant misrepresented the status of the consumers’ refunds,”