Gunshot victim dropped off at Dayton hospital Monday

Dayton police are investigating after a person was reportedly dropped at a Dayton hospital with a gunshot wound on Memorial Day.
Crews received a call at 5:47 p.m. Monday on reports of gun fire in the 3500 block of Dorham Place, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A 911 caller said four gunshots were from the back of an apartment building. The caller said someone shouted, “Take me to the hospital.”
The dispatch log indicated sounds of gunfire had been going on for 15 minutes with screeching tires in the background.
No details on injuries were released.
We will update as we will learn more.
