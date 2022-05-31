Man dies following shooting outside Dayton shopping center Sunday

BreakingNews
Victim ID’d in Trotwood deadly shooting; Police name person of interest


Local News
By
42 minutes ago

Police officers are investigating after a man died after he was shot outside a Dayton shopping center Sunday morning.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Reinaldo Gomez Taylor, of Dayton, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police responded to the Save-A-Lot at 2152 N. Gettysburg Ave. around 3:20 a.m. Sunday after multiple 911 callers reported a shooting.

“We need somebody to come save his life,” a 911 caller said. “He got shot. Come get this man.”

When asked where the victim was shot the caller said “everywhere,” according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Another caller who identified herself as the victim’s sister said she didn’t see the shooter.

Taylor was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office.

It was the second fatal shooting in Dayton Sunday morning. Just after midnight a woman called 911 and said a man was on her porch on Elberon Avenue.

The man was banging on the door and saying he was shot, according to dispatch records.

Crews transported 42-year-old Jermaine Chatman, of Dayton, to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office.

We will update this story as more details are available.

