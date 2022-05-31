Man dies following shooting outside Dayton shopping center Sunday

Another caller who identified herself as the victim’s sister said she didn’t see the shooter.

Taylor was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office.

It was the second fatal shooting in Dayton Sunday morning. Just after midnight a woman called 911 and said a man was on her porch on Elberon Avenue.

The man was banging on the door and saying he was shot, according to dispatch records.

Crews transported 42-year-old Jermaine Chatman, of Dayton, to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office.

We will update this story as more details are available.