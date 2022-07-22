Harrison Twp. church broken into, vandalized twice in same week

A second report was filed on July 19 for another break in.

Among the damaged items included an Apple computer with a broken screen, multiple electronics and televisions, a bathroom vanity, two toilets and a door with cut marks believed to be caused by an ax or hatchet, according to the report.

During both incidents Burton identified a possible suspect. Following the second incident, Burton told a deputy the damage was similar to a previous incident at Hopeland Church in Vandalia earlier this year, according to the incident report.

Burton told the Dayton Daily News Simple Street is familiar with the suspect and that the suspect previously came to Simple Street and made threats. A deputy wrote in the July 15 incident report they advised Burton file a protection order against the suspect.

The suspect is not in custody and charges have not been filed against them.

Burton said he’s waiting for the insurance estimate. The church is also raising money to upgrade its security.

A recovery group had its first meeting at the church a few days before the first break in. Burton said the church is pausing community events until the new security system is ready.