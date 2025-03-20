Harrison Twp. man gets prison for almost 20-hour assault of woman

Curry’s charges stem from Oct. 10, 2023, when a 33-year-old woman said she asked him to pick her up from a doctor’s appointment at Five Rivers Health Center, 721 Miami Chapel Road, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

However, once he did, he refused to take her home, the affidavit said.

The woman told police that “Curry punched her, struck her in the back with a metal rod, choked her unconscious and raped her before taking her home,” the affidavit said.

The assault happened across multiple locations between 11 a.m. Oct. 10 and 6:30 a.m. Oct. 11, including the 1600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, the 4100 block of Freudenberger Avenue and the 1500 block of West Fifth Street, according to court documents.