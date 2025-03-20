Harrison Twp. man gets prison for almost 20-hour assault of woman

1 hour ago
A Harrison Twp. man who pleaded guilty after he was accused of beating, choking and sexually assaulting a woman over the course of almost 20 hours has been sentenced to prison.

Michael D. Curry, 55, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof to a mandatory three years in prison on charges of felonious assault and strangulation.

Michael Dwayne Curry | Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

Curry’s charges stem from Oct. 10, 2023, when a 33-year-old woman said she asked him to pick her up from a doctor’s appointment at Five Rivers Health Center, 721 Miami Chapel Road, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

However, once he did, he refused to take her home, the affidavit said.

The woman told police that “Curry punched her, struck her in the back with a metal rod, choked her unconscious and raped her before taking her home,” the affidavit said.

The assault happened across multiple locations between 11 a.m. Oct. 10 and 6:30 a.m. Oct. 11, including the 1600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, the 4100 block of Freudenberger Avenue and the 1500 block of West Fifth Street, according to court documents.

