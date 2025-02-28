Harrison Twp. man pleads guilty in 20-hour assault of woman

As part of the plea agreement, Curry agreed to a prison sentence of three to five years, after which he could face 18 months to three years of parole.

One count of rape and three counts of kidnapping were dismissed, court documents said.

Curry is currently in Montgomery County Jail and scheduled to be sentenced March 13.

The charges reach back to Oct. 10, 2023, when a 33-year-old woman said she asked Curry to pick her up from a doctor appointment at the Five Rivers Health Center, 721 Miami Chapel Road, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. When he did, he refused to take her home, she said.

She “reported that Curry punched her, struck her in the back with a metal rod, choked her unconscious and raped her before taking her home,” the affidavit said.

The incidents happened in multiple locations between 11 a.m. Oct. 10 and 6:30 a.m. Oct. 11, including the 1600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, the 4100 block of Freudenberger Avenue and the 1500 block of West Fifth Street, according to the court document.