Harrison Twp. man indicted on more than a dozen child sex charges

Santiago Perez Gutierrez, 48, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and 11 counts of gross sexual imposition, with each count involving a victim younger than 13, according to a grand jury report.

Explore Former West Milton police officer found guilty in child rape case

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating after an 11-year-old girl on April 11 left a handwritten note in her mother’s bedroom that stated Gutierrez “had been touching her inappropriately and doing sexual things to her,” according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.