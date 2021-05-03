Harrison Twp. man indicted on more than a dozen child sex charges

A Harrison Twp. man was indicted Monday on more than one dozen child sex charges involving an 11-year-old girl.
Santiago Perez Gutierrez, 48, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and 11 counts of gross sexual imposition, with each count involving a victim younger than 13, according to a grand jury report.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating after an 11-year-old girl on April 11 left a handwritten note in her mother’s bedroom that stated Gutierrez “had been touching her inappropriately and doing sexual things to her,” according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.
Gutierrez is known to the victim and her mother.
The girl told investigators that Gutierrez assaulted her multiple times at his home, records stated.
During an interview with detectives, Gutierrez admitted to sexually assaulting the girl approximately 12 times over the last two years, according to court documents.
He was arrested on April 15 and remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.