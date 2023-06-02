Harrison Twp. man pleads guilty in child sex sting featured on ‘Takedown with Chris Hansen’

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He later agreed to sit and talk on camera with Hansen. Through an interpreter Cruz-Figueroa, originally from Puerto Rico, told Hansen he was having troubles with his boyfriend and wanted to have some fun. He also said that he had never before tried to meet with an underage boy.

As part of his plea, a felony charge of possession of criminal tools will be dismissed.

Cruz-Figueroa could be sentenced to up to one year in prison plus probation of up to five years. He also will be labeled a Tier I sex offender, which will require him to register his address each year for 15 years, according to plea documents.

He remains free after posting $25,000 bond as he awaits sentencing.