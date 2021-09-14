Harrison Twp. man pleads to 21 counts related to child pornography

Ronald Joseph Bryant, 73, appeared in front of Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to enter his plea. He is due back in court on Oct. 12 for sentencing and could face decades in prison.

As part of the plea, the attorneys said Bryant will not face additional charges related to images found on devices obtained by law enforcement through search warrants. No sentencing agreement was made between prosecutors and defense attorneys, and Wiseman will have the final say as to what punishment Bryant gets.