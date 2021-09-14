dayton-daily-news logo
X

Harrison Twp. man pleads to 21 counts related to child pornography

Ronald Joseph Bryant
Caption
Ronald Joseph Bryant

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
Updated 5 minutes ago

A Harrison Twp. man pleaded guilty Tuesday to 21 counts related to child pornography that stemmed from a report made by Google to the local sheriff’s office.

Ronald Joseph Bryant, 73, appeared in front of Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to enter his plea. He is due back in court on Oct. 12 for sentencing and could face decades in prison.

As part of the plea, the attorneys said Bryant will not face additional charges related to images found on devices obtained by law enforcement through search warrants. No sentencing agreement was made between prosecutors and defense attorneys, and Wiseman will have the final say as to what punishment Bryant gets.

ExploreLebanon Correctional inmate accused of attempting to kill another inmate

On April 2, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s detective received a tip from Google about an account that uploaded or stored a video with suspected child porn, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. Bryant was the suspected owner of the account, which Google locked due to a violation of community standards.

The detective got a search warrant for the account and found more sexually explicit images of children.

A doctor from Dayton Children’s Hospital determined that 21 images found included children younger than 18 and 16 images showed children younger than 13.

The detective got a search warrants for Bryant’s home and seized electronics from the property.

During an interview Bryant admitted to watching, taking screenshots and saving the images, and also said additional images would be found on his electronics, according to court records.

In Other News
1
Teen pleads in German Twp. crash that killed toddler, 3 others
2
Police: Two men assaulted, truck stolen during early morning robbery in
3
‘No sentence will bring James back’: Middletown mother’s murder...
4
Police: Man shoots victim while Dayton officers conduct gun reduction...
5
Man accused of driving stolen Mercedes in police chase, running across...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top