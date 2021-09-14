Harrison Twp. man pleads to 21 counts related to child pornography

A Harrison Twp. man pleaded guilty Tuesday to 21 counts related to child pornography that stemmed from a report made by Google to the local sheriff’s office.
Ronald Joseph Bryant, 73, appeared in front of Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to enter his plea. He is due back in court on Oct. 12 for sentencing and could face decades in prison.
As part of the plea, the attorneys said Bryant will not face additional charges related to images found on devices obtained by law enforcement through search warrants. No sentencing agreement was made between prosecutors and defense attorneys, and Wiseman will have the final say as to what punishment Bryant gets.
On April 2, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s detective received a tip from Google about an account that uploaded or stored a video with suspected child porn, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. Bryant was the suspected owner of the account, which Google locked due to a violation of community standards.
The detective got a search warrant for the account and found more sexually explicit images of children.
A doctor from Dayton Children’s Hospital determined that 21 images found included children younger than 18 and 16 images showed children younger than 13.
The detective got a search warrants for Bryant’s home and seized electronics from the property.
During an interview Bryant admitted to watching, taking screenshots and saving the images, and also said additional images would be found on his electronics, according to court records.