Harrison Twp. man indicted on 20 child porn charges after Google reports account

Ronald Joseph Bryant, 73, is facing one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving an impaired person, 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and eight counts of illegal us of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

On April 2, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s detective received a tip from Google about an account that uploaded or stored a video with suspected child porn, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. Bryant was the suspected owner of the account, which Google locked due to a violation of community standards.