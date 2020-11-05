Harrison Twp. man sentenced to prison in child sex case

The mother told the court the crimes of Duchenois have made a lasting impact on her daughter. She asked the court sentence Duchenois to at least six years.

Duchenois told the court during his time to speak that he was disgusted with himself and his actions and wanted to seek forgiveness from the victim and her family. His attorney said in court that Duchenois is not an evil man, but a broken one. He asked the court to sentence his client to the minimum sentence.

Duchenois has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Dec. 30 arrest, jail records show. Once released from prison, Duchenois will be a Tier III sexual offender and must register his address with his local sheriff’s office for the rest of his life.