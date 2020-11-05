Harrison Twp. man sentenced to prison in child sex case

A man convicted of sexual misconduct with a child was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison Thursday afternoon.
Brian Duchenois, 34, of Harrison Twp., was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of rape. He faced three to 11 years in prison in the case.
Duchenois was indicted in January by a Montgomery County grand jury for rape, five counts of sexual battery, four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and three misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition. Court records say that victim was known to him.
The rest of the charges were dropped in exchange for the plea.
Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Gerald Parker sentenced the man after hearing from both the victim’s mother —whose statement was read by a friend during the sentencing hearing— and from Duchenois.
The mother told the court the crimes of Duchenois have made a lasting impact on her daughter. She asked the court sentence Duchenois to at least six years.
Duchenois told the court during his time to speak that he was disgusted with himself and his actions and wanted to seek forgiveness from the victim and her family. His attorney said in court that Duchenois is not an evil man, but a broken one. He asked the court to sentence his client to the minimum sentence.
Duchenois has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Dec. 30 arrest, jail records show. Once released from prison, Duchenois will be a Tier III sexual offender and must register his address with his local sheriff’s office for the rest of his life.