Harrison Twp. woman argues self-defense, found not guilty in deadly Dayton shooting

Mulligan also cited video evidence as helping the defense’s case.

Jackson’s charges were related to a shooting on Dec. 19 in the 3400 block of North Main Street in Dayton. Police found 34-year-old Ashley R. Webster and a 27-year-old woman had been shot. Webster was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall previously said.

“During this time, the individual responsible for shooting both females called 911, provided her location and was detained,” Hall said. “The initial indications are that the deceased and the suspect were known to each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute that tragically escalated into gunfire.”

In November the defense filed a notice they intended to introduce evidence of self-defense and defense of another, as well as plans to invoke Ohio’s Stand Your Ground law.

The defense claimed Webster threatened Jackson and a man she attended a holiday party with and that Webster made four trips to Jackson and the man’s home on Dec. 19, according to court documents.

During one of those trips, Webster’s vehicle blocked Jackson’s vehicle and Webster exited her vehicle and reportedly “attempted to assault the defendant with an object,” the defense wrote. “During this final attempted assault, the defendant, a licensed CCW carrier, invoked her right to self-defense and defense of another.”

