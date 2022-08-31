Woman indicted for murder in shooting of Dayton woman in December

Georgia Jackson, 36, is scheduled to appear Sept. 13 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Ashley R. Webster, 34, was shot to death and 27-year-old Sha’que L. Johnson, was shot and wounded the afternoon of Dec. 19 in the 3400 block of North Main Street during what Dayton police called “an ongoing dispute.”