dayton-daily-news logo
X

Woman indicted for murder in shooting of Dayton woman in December

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
12 minutes ago

A Harrison Twp. woman is wanted after she was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge in the December shooting of a Dayton woman.

Georgia Jackson, 36, is scheduled to appear Sept. 13 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

ExploreRELATED: Woman arrested in deadly Dayton shooting released pending further investigation

Ashley R. Webster, 34, was shot to death and 27-year-old Sha’que L. Johnson, was shot and wounded the afternoon of Dec. 19 in the 3400 block of North Main Street during what Dayton police called “an ongoing dispute.”

Dayton police were called to the shooting and requested medical attention for both gunshot victims.

“During this time, the individual responsible for shooting both females called 911, provided her location and was detained,” Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said previously. “The initial indications are that the deceased and the suspect were known to each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute that tragically escalated into gunfire.”

According a 911 dispatch log, Jackson said she fired three shots at Webster, who reportedly was holding a brick.

Webster was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and Johnson’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Each charge against Jackson includes three-year and five-year firearm specifications that would add time at sentencing, if she is convicted.

In Other News
1
Man accused of grabbing 6-year-old girl in Hamilton arraigned on...
2
Dayton man indicted in wrong-way OVI crash on U.S. 35 in Dayton
3
Hearing for Middletown woman charged with aggravated arson continued
4
Troy woman accused of racking up $40K on friend’s credit card pleads...
5
Clearcreek Twp. officer who was shot is out of surgery, still critical

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top