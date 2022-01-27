Have you driven for a rideshare application? We want to hear from you

Hamburger icon
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, a passer-by walks past a sign offering directions to an Uber and Lyft ride pickup location at Logan International Airport, in Boston.

Credit: Steven Senne

By , Dayton Daily News
58 minutes ago

A Lyft driver was shot and killed Wednesday morning after being summoned by teens wanting to steal his vehicle, police say, and an expert says driving for a rideshare application is a dangerous job.

The Dayton Daily News wants to hear from area rideshare drivers, those who currently drive and those who quit, about what they experienced on the job. If you are willing to speak with a reporter, please email Parker.Perry@coxinc.com with your contact information.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue at around 2 a.m. Wednesday where they found a 35-year-old man shot dead in his vehicle. Authorities say a group of teens were summoning Lyft drivers and robbing them of their vehicles and the teens have been connected to at least one other robbery.

“There is no more dangerous situation than to be in a locked car with a stranger,” said Bryant Greening, an attorney and co-found of LegalRideShare LLC.

Lyft said in a statement that it is cooperating with authorities as they investigate the Dayton homicide. It also said safety is a top priority and offers features like emergency help and 24/7 safety support to protect people who use and work for the services.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the actions that led to the events of this morning are reprehensible,” A Lyft spokesperson said. “Our hearts are with the driver’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, as well as with an additional driver who was impacted by this behavior. We’ve reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance with their investigation, and we’ll continue our efforts to combat this senseless violence and help keep drivers safe.”

Parker Perry is the public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Dayton Daily News.

