Have you driven for a rideshare application? We want to hear from you

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue at around 2 a.m. Wednesday where they found a 35-year-old man shot dead in his vehicle. Authorities say a group of teens were summoning Lyft drivers and robbing them of their vehicles and the teens have been connected to at least one other robbery.