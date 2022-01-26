SWAT investigation underway in Dayton

An investigation involving SWAT is underway in Dayton Wednesday morning on Anna Street.
SWAT officers were outside a house around 9 a.m. and were preparing to go inside the house.
Two people were scene coming outside the house with their hands up, but it’s not clear if they were being taken into police custody.
It’s not clear how long crews have been on scene or what prompted their response.
Anna Street is blocked off at Oakridge Drive.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.
