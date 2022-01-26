Hamburger icon
SWAT investigation underway in Dayton

SWAT officers were preparing to enter a house on Anna Street in Dayton on Wednesday morning Jan. 26, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

SWAT officers were preparing to enter a house on Anna Street in Dayton on Wednesday morning Jan. 26, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
Updated 32 minutes ago

An investigation involving SWAT is underway in Dayton Wednesday morning on Anna Street.

SWAT officers were outside a house around 9 a.m. and were preparing to go inside the house.

Explore1 dead after driver found shot in car in Dayton
SWAT officers prepare to enter a house on Anna Street in Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

SWAT officers prepare to enter a house on Anna Street in Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

SWAT officers prepare to enter a house on Anna Street in Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Two people were scene coming outside the house with their hands up, but it’s not clear if they were being taken into police custody.

It’s not clear how long crews have been on scene or what prompted their response.

Anna Street is blocked off at Oakridge Drive.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.

