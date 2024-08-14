Viral child abuse video leads to arrest in Montgomery County

“The child is safe and in the custody of Children Services,” the sheriff’s office said.

A video shared on social media showed a woman leaning over a crib and repeatedly striking a wailing infant.

The 21-year-old woman arrested was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary child endangering charge, according to jail records. The Dayton Daily News is not naming her because formal charges have not been filed.

“We want to thank the community for bringing this to our attention. Please remember, if you see something, say something!” the sheriff’s office wrote.