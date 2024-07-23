Huber Heights man accused of downloading child sexual abuse material pleads guilty

A Huber Heights man who was charged after allegedly downloading child sexual abuse material has pleaded guilty in an agreement filed July 17.

William H. Mills, 23, pleaded guilty to a single count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to a plea agreement filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

According to the agreement, Mills could face a fine of up to $2,500 and prison terms of six to 12 months, followed by up to five years of probation. He will also be found a Tier I sex offender, and will need to register his address every year for 15 years.

As part of the agreement, seven counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor will be dismissed.

The charges were filed after the Huber Heights Police Division received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Mills had reportedly downloaded child sexual abuse material via Kik, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

