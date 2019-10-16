Huber Heights man who used Instagram to lure girl for sex indicted after new victim discovered

Tabor was sentenced earlier this year to three years in prison following his January conviction on a single count of importuning; a second count was dismissed.

In that case, Tabor created two fake Instagram accounts to contact the girl and offered to engage in sexual activity with her, according to police.

Tabor is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 29 on the new charges.

He is imprisoned at the Belmont Correctional Institution in St. Clairsville, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction website.