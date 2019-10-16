Huber Heights man who used Instagram to lure girl for sex indicted after new victim discovered

A Huber Heights man in prison for using social media to lure a 12-year-old girl for sex is now facing 15 new felony charges after a second victim was found.
Anthony Tabor, 39, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on three counts of child rape, 11 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and a single count of pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor, court records show.
“He is accused of using Instagram to meet underage girls,” said Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The discovery of the second victim was made during the course of the investigation into the initial case last year involving Tabor.
“As part of that investigation, it was learned that there was another victim,” Flannagan said. “This new case is for that additional victim.”
Tabor was sentenced earlier this year to three years in prison following his January conviction on a single count of importuning; a second count was dismissed.
In that case, Tabor created two fake Instagram accounts to contact the girl and offered to engage in sexual activity with her, according to police.
Tabor is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 29 on the new charges.
He is imprisoned at the Belmont Correctional Institution in St. Clairsville, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction website.