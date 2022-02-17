Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Six states team up to combat speeding on I-75

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
56 minutes ago

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will join forces with five other state law enforcement agencies to target speeding, safety belt and OVI violations on Interstate 75.

The enforcement initiative will run from 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday and also includes the Kentucky State Police and Michigan State Police.

ExploreAES Ohio offers electric vehicle charger rebates

During the same 6-State Trooper Project enforcement period last year, the Ohio patrol cited 78 drivers for speed-related offenses and 81 for seat belt infractions. The patrol also charged 24 drivers with OVI, according to a release from the highway patrol.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.

In Other News
1
Stolen SUV crashes in Harrison Twp. following police chase
2
Man arrested following Kettering SWAT call facing weapons, drug charges
3
Plaintiffs oppose pausing civil case against indicted Butler Co...
4
Man in hospital after shooting reported near Dayton restaurant
5
Montgomery County overdose deaths drop in first month of 2022

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top