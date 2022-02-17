Hamburger icon
AES Ohio offers electric vehicle charger rebates

A Chevy Volt is hooked to an electric vehicle charging station on Miami University’s campus in this file photo.

Local News
By , Staff
29 minutes ago
Dayton utility has $5.1 million available for the rebates

AES Ohio has $5.1 million available for electric vehicle charging rebates, paid on a first-come first-serve basis for qualifying projects, the Dayton area’s electric utility said Thursday.

Eligible chargers include Level 2 and DC fast chargers.

Level 2 chargers can be installed at workplaces, apartment complexes or in areas available to the public. Fast chargers must be installed in areas available to the public, the utility said.

All chargers must have the ability to record and send data to AES Ohio, the utility stipulated.

“Our region has a great track record of automotive innovation,” Zac Elliot, AES US utilities portfolio lead, electrification, said in a release. “Now, our EV charger rebates can help deliver the power needed for the next generation of transportation.”

He added: “We look forward to working with our local partners and stakeholders to make this happen.”

AES Ohio, the former Dayton Power & Light, cited U.S. Department of Energy data, saying electric vehicles emit approximately half the emissions per mile than similar conventional vehicles, and Ohio EV drivers spend the equivalent of less than $1.10 per gallon.

For information on how to apply, visit aes-ohio.com/evse-rebate-program or email evcharger@aes.com.

_____________

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

