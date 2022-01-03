Indictment: Man shot victim during Xbox sale in Dayton

A man who lived near the corner of Eleanor and Jerome avenues called 911 after he and his wife found a man with a gunshot wound on their porch.

The caller said a man walked to the porch and started calling for help, according to 911 records.

“My wife said he’s on our porch,” he said. “They got shot at the corner but he walked over here. She said he got out of a car and we just heard seven shots. And then we heard out there hollering, ‘Someone please help, help, help.’”

Roebuck and the other man were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Roebuck was booked on Christmas Eve into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held.