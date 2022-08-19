Investigation under way after body found at Dayton home

Dayton police are investigating after a body was found at a home Thursday night.
The investigation started around 9:40 p.m. Thursday when a 911 caller said they were outside their brother’s home and it smelled like something was dead inside, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center dispatcher.
The caller said their brother had been missing since mid July, according to the dispatcher.
Dayton police were outside the home in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue Friday morning.
Officers on the scene confirmed a body was found, but did not say if it was male or female.
A neighbor told a Dayton Daily News reporter police were the home all night near the garage.
This is at least the second body found in Dayton this month.
On Aug. 2, officers responded to the first block of Maylan Drive around 3 a.m. after a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy found a body in the basement of an apartment building while investigating a stolen vehicle, according to police.
Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said the body “appeared to be there for quite some time.” He also said it appeared the building had been vacant since 2015.
It’s not clear if the body was an adult or juvenile or male or female.
About the Author