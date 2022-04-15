Jefferson Twp. man indicted for 3rd time in Dayton child rape, porn case

Daniel Mennecke is scheduled to appear Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment on 18 new felony charges, including 15 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor for images reportedly found on his cellphone, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In all, Mennecke faces more than three dozen charges as part of an investigation into a Dayton child sexual assault case.